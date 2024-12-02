Man United opens FA Cup title defense at Arsenal and Man City to play 'Class of 92'-owned Salford

LONDON — Manchester United will start its FA Cup title defense with a trip to Arsenal in a third-round draw containing a host of intriguing English Premier League vs. lower league matchups.

Among the best were Tamworth, one of only two non-league clubs in the draw, getting to host Tottenham and Manchester City at home to Salford City — the team owned by members of Man United's famed “Class of 92” such as Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville.

Accrington Stanley, in sixth-to-last place in fourth-tier League Two, faces a daunting trip to Premier League leader Liverpool at Anfield. Chelsea, meanwhile, will host Morecambe, which is bottom of League Two.

The standout match features the competition’s two most successful teams, with Arsenal having won the trophy 14 times compared to United’s 13. Arsenal last lifted it in 2020 while United beat City in a second straight Manchester derby in the FA Cup final last season.

The third round will take place around the weekend of Jan. 11-12 and sees the 44 clubs from the Premier League and second-tier Championship enter the competition, joining the 20 lower-league and non-league sides who won in the previous round.

Draw:

Southampton vs. Swansea

Arsenal vs. Manchester United

Exeter vs. Oxford United

Leyton Orient vs. Derby County

Reading vs. Burnley

Aston Villa vs. West Ham

Norwich vs. Brighton

Manchester City vs. Salford

Millwall vs. Dagenham & Redbridge

Liverpool vs. Accrington Stanley

Bristol City vs. Wolverhampton

Preston vs. Charlton

Chelsea vs. Morecambe

Middlesbrough vs. Blackburn

Bournemouth vs. West Bromwich Albion

Mansfield vs. Wigan

Tamworth vs. Tottenham

Hull vs. Doncaster

Sunderland vs. Stoke

Leicester vs. Queens Park Rangers

Brentford vs. Plymouth

Coventry vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Newcastle vs. Bromley

Everton vs. Peterborough

Wycombe vs. Portsmouth

Birmingham vs. Lincoln

Leeds vs. Harrogate

Nottingham Forest vs. Luton

Sheffield United vs. Cardiff

Ipswich vs. Bristol Rovers

Fulham vs. Watford

Crystal Palace vs. Stockport