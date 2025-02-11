SportsSoccer

Nottingham Forest beats third-tier Exeter on penalties to advance in FA Cup

Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson scores his penalty during a shoot out in the FA Cup fourth round match between Exeter City and Nottingham Forest in Exeter, England, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. Credit: AP/Adam Davy

By The Associated Press

EXETER, England — Nottingham Forest needed penalties to overcome third-tier Exeter in the FA Cup on Tuesday.

High-flying Forest, which is third in the Premier League standings, won 4-2 in a shootout at St James Park after the game ended 2-2.

Josh Magennis gave Exeter the lead in the fifth, but Ramon Sosa and Taiwo Awoniyi put Forest ahead at halftime.

Magennis leveled the game five minutes after the break and Exeter went down to 10 men when Ed Turns was sent off in the 87th.

But Forest couldn't find a winner in extra time, meaning the game went to spot kicks, with Neco Williams scoring the winning penalty.

Forest plays Ipswich in the fifth round.

