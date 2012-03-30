Fabrice Muamba Twitter photo shows him smiling

LONDON -- A photo of Fabrice Muamba has appeared on the Bolton midfielder's Twitter account showing him sitting up and smiling, nearly two weeks after his heart stopped beating and he collapsed during an FA Cup match.

The first photo of Muamba since his cardiac arrest shows the bearded 23-year-old dressed and seated with a pillow for support. An accompanying message says, "Fab wanted me to post this pic for you all and to also say thank you for such overwhelming support."

The former England under-21 international has been in the London Chest Hospital since collapsing on March 17 in the game against Tottenham. Doctors worked on Muamba for 78 minutes to get his heart beating on its own.

Two days later, he was talking to doctors. This week, he began eating again on his own.