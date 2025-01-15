Ferreira, Neal and Tolkin to miss US friendly against Venezuela
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Forward Jesús Ferreira and defenders Jalen Neal and John Tolkin left U.S. training camp ahead of Saturday's friendly against Venezuela.
Ferreira will rejoin Seattle to regain fitness, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Wednesday.
Neal has what the USSF called a minor issue and will report to preseason training with Montreal.
Tolkin was allowed to leave for what was called personal reasons and may be transferring from the New York Red Bulls to Germany's Holstein Kiel.
The U.S. team has not decided whether to bring in replacements.
