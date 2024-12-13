SportsSoccer

Draw list for European qualifying groups for the 2026 World Cup

England head coach Thomas Tuchel arrives at the UEFA Preliminary...

England head coach Thomas Tuchel arrives at the UEFA Preliminary Draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup at FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, Friday, December 13, 2024. Credit: AP/Martin Meissner

By The Associated Press

ZURICH — Draw made Friday by FIFA for European qualifying groups for the 2026 World Cup:

Group A: Germany or Italy (winner of Nations League QF), Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Luxembourg.

Group B: Switzerland, Sweden, Slovenia, Kosovo.

Group C: Portugal or Denmark (loser of Nations League QF), Greece, Scotland, Belarus.

Group D: France or Croatia (winner of Nations League QF), Ukraine, Iceland, Azerbaijan.

Group E: Spain or Netherlands (winner of Nations League QF), Turkey, Georgia, Bulgaria.

Group F: Portugal or Denmark (winner of Nations League QF), Hungary, Ireland, Armenia,

Italy head coach Luciano Spalletti arrives at the UEFA Preliminary...

Italy head coach Luciano Spalletti arrives at the UEFA Preliminary Draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup at FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, Friday, December 13, 2024. Credit: AP/Martin Meissner

Group G: Spain or Netherlands (loser of Nations League QF), Poland, Finland, Lithuania, Malta.

Group H: Austria, Romania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Cyprus, San Marino.

Group I: Germany or Italy (loser of Nations League QF), Norway, Israel, Estonia, Moldova.

Group J: Belgium, Wales, North Macedonia, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein.

Group K: England, Serbia, Albania, Latvia, Andorra.

Group L: France or Croatia (loser of Nations League QF), Czech Republic, Montenegro, Faeroe Islands, Gibraltar.

More soccer news

