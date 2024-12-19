Argentina tops FIFA men's soccer rankings for second straight year

ZURICH — Soccer world champion Argentina finished 2024 as the top-placed men's team in the FIFA rankings for a second straight year.

There were only limited changes in the rankings published Thursday with just 21 international matches taking place since the previous standings were released in November.

Argentina signed off the year in top spot ahead of France, with Spain, the European champion, completing the podium.

The rest of the top 10 was unchanged: In order, England, Brazil, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy and Germany.

FIFA said that Angola, which played the most matches in 2024, registered the biggest progression over the last 12 months, going up 32 spots to reach 85th.

The next rankings will be published in April.