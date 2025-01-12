Gabriel Jesus carried off on stretcher during Arsenal-Man United match in FA Cup
LONDON — Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus was carried off on a stretcher during the first half of the FA Cup match against Manchester United on Sunday.
The Brazilian was hurt while attempting to tackle Bruno Fernandes as the United captain prepared to take a shot.
Jesus immediately signaled to the bench that he was in pain and had his jersey over his head as he was taken off the field in the 40th minute, to be replaced by Raheem Sterling.
The precise nature of the injury wasn't immediately clear.
