Spain midfielder Gavi leaves European qualifier in tears with apparent leg injury

VALLADOLID, Spain — Spain midfielder Gavi had to be substituted after an apparent right-leg injury in the first half of his team's final European Championship qualifying game against Georgia on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Barcelona player was in tears when he limped off the field in the 24th minute in Valladolid.

Gavi took a hard hit to the side of his right knee when he and a Georgia player collided a few minutes before he had to come off. He kept playing and appeared to hurt the same leg while trying to control a ball. After that he immediately signaled to the team that he could not continue.

Gavi has become a key player for Barcelona and for Spain. He started every game for Spain at last year’s World Cup, and his goal against Norway in October secured a 1-0 win that qualified his nation for Euro 2024 next year.