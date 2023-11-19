SportsSoccer

Spain midfielder Gavi leaves European qualifier in tears with apparent leg injury

Spain's Gavi Paez reacts after injuring his leg during the...

Spain's Gavi Paez reacts after injuring his leg during the Euro 2024 group A qualifying soccer match between Spain and Georgia at Jose Zorrilla Stadium in Valladolid, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 19 23, 2023. Credit: AP/Manu Fernandez

By The Associated Press

VALLADOLID, Spain — Spain midfielder Gavi had to be substituted after an apparent right-leg injury in the first half of his team's final European Championship qualifying game against Georgia on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Barcelona player was in tears when he limped off the field in the 24th minute in Valladolid.

Gavi took a hard hit to the side of his right knee when he and a Georgia player collided a few minutes before he had to come off. He kept playing and appeared to hurt the same leg while trying to control a ball. After that he immediately signaled to the team that he could not continue.

Gavi has become a key player for Barcelona and for Spain. He started every game for Spain at last year’s World Cup, and his goal against Norway in October secured a 1-0 win that qualified his nation for Euro 2024 next year.

More soccer news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME