Manu Koné's 120th-minute header sends Gladbach past Wolfsburg into German Cup quarterfinals

MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany — Manu Koné headed the winning goal in the 120th minute as Borussia Moenchengladbach won 1-0 against Wolfsburg after extra time for a place in the German Cup quarterfinals.

With a penalty shootout looming, Florian Neuhaus found space out wide to lob a cross over the goalkeeper for French midfielder Koné to head in.

Wolfsburg could have won the game inside 90 minutes but missed a series of late chances. Tiago Tomas put the ball in the net only for it to be called back for offside before Jonas Wind had one shot stopped by goalkeeper Moritz Nicolas' spectacular dive and sent another narrowly wide of the post.

St. Pauli eased to a 4-1 win over Homburg to dispose of the lowest-ranked team still in the competition. Homburg plays in the fourth-tier South-West Regional League.

An inspired substitution sent promotion-chasing Fortuna Duesseldorf into the quarterfinals with a 2-1 win over fellow second-tier team Magdeburg. Fortuna coach Daniel Thioune brought forward Jona Niemiec off the bench in the 85th minute with Magdeburg leading 1-0. Niemiec scored in the 87th minute and then again in stoppage time to win the game.

Twice a winner of the German Cup, second-tier Kaiserslautern is back in the quarterfinals for the first time in 10 years after beating Nuremberg 2-0.

The remaining four games in the round of 16 are Wednesday as Stuttgart hosts Borussia Dortmund and league leader Bayer Leverkusen hosts second-division Paderborn.