Germany out of World Cup despite 4-2 win over Costa Rica

Germany's Serge Gnabry scores his side's opening goal during the...

Germany's Serge Gnabry scores his side's opening goal during the World Cup group E soccer match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: AP/Matthias Schrader

By The Associated Press

AL KHOR, Qatar — Germany was eliminated from the group stage of the World Cup for the second tournament in a row.

The four-time champions beat Costa Rice 4-2 Thursday but it wasn't enough to advance to the round of 16. Japan's 2-1 victory over Spain allowed both of those teams to advance instead, with the Japanese team at the top of the group.

Playing as defending champions at the last World Cup, Germany also exited early.

Costa Rica's Joel Campbell, left, and Germany's David Raum challenge...

Costa Rica's Joel Campbell, left, and Germany's David Raum challenge for the ball during the World Cup group E soccer match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: AP/Martin Meissner

