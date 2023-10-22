Girona rallies to beat Almeria 5-2 and join Real Madrid at the top of the Spanish league

MADRID — Girona continued its impressive run in the Spanish league by coming from behind to beat last-place Almeria 5-2 and join Real Madrid at the top of the standings on Sunday.

The Catalan club scored three goals in a six-minute span toward the end of the first half to erase a two-goal deficit and went on to pick up its eighth win in 10 matches. It has 25 points after 10 rounds, the same as Madrid which was held to a 1-1 draw at Sevilla on Saturday.

Artem Dovbyk scored a pair of goals for host Girona, whose only loss was to Madrid two rounds ago.

Almeria, the only team yet to win in the league this season, surprised with early goals by Léo Baptistão in the second and 24th minutes at Montilivi Stadium.

Iván Martín pulled Girona closer in the 37th and Dovbyk moved the hosts ahead with goals in the 39th and 43rd minutes. Sávio and Cristhian Stuani scored late to seal the victory for Girona, which is partly controlled by Manchester City’s Abu Dhabi ownership.

LATE RAYO WIN

Rayo Vallecano ended a streak of four consecutives draws with a 1-0 win at Las Palmas, with Bebé converting a penalty kick in second-half stoppage time.

The victory moved Rayo to seventh place, while Las Palmas — coming off two consecutive victories — stayed 12th. Las Palmas forward Munir El Haddadi missed a first-half penalty kick.

Spanish media said one person was arrested following a fight between fans from both teams on Saturday night.

Barcelona needs a home win against sixth-place Athletic Bilbao later Sunday to move a point behind Madrid and Girona.