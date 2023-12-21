Girona in danger of losing Spanish league lead after 1-1 draw at Real Betis

MADRID — Girona conceded a late equalizer in a 1-1 draw at Real Betis, giving Real Madrid the chance to take over the Spanish league lead later on Thursday.

Madrid can move to the top with a win at Alaves. It trails Girona by three points but would be ahead on a tiebreaker.

Girona opened the scoring with a penalty kick converted by Artem Dovbyk in the 39th minute, but the hosts equalized with Germán Pezzella in the 88th after a loose ball inside the area.

It was only the second time Girona failed to win in its last 12 matches in all competitions. It had won eight of its last nine league matches, including 4-2 at Barcelona two rounds ago. A 3-0 loss to Madrid at home in September is the team’s lone defeat so far this season.

It faced another tough test against a Betis team that is fighting for European places and is yet to lose at home in the league.

“This goal in the end is very upsetting, we thought we had it won,” Girona captain Aleix García said. “But we have to value this point, they pressure a lot here. We have to maintain this dynamic and recharge our batteries for what’s ahead.”

Girona’s next league match is another difficult one, against fourth-place Atletico Madrid at home on Jan. 3.