Gomes scores twice as Lille beats Ajaccio in Ligue 1

LILLE, France — Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes scored twice as Lille thrashed Ajaccio 3-0 in the French league to consolidate fifth place and pull within two points of a Europa League spot on Saturday.

Gomes put Lille ahead in the 22nd minute with a 25-yard strike into the top corner.

Midfielder Remy Cabella teed up Gomes for the opening goal and created the second goal with a clever backheel flick for Gomes, who curled into the far corner in the 33rd.

The hosts made it 3-0 in the 38th when Jonathan Bamba squared the ball back for Cabella, who tapped home.

Lille holds the Europa Conference League spot and trails fourth-placed Monaco by two points.

Ajaccio was 10 points from safety with five games remaining.

The Corsican club had to deal with an off-the-field issue this week. Ajaccio opened disciplinary proceedings against winger Youcef Belaili, who missed training sessions and left the island without telling the club.

Later, Toulouse faced Nantes in the French Cup final.

League leader Paris Saint-Germain hosts Lorient on Sunday while second-placed Marseille plays Auxerre.