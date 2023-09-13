Guardiola returns to Man City after recovering from back operation

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has returned to the club after recovering from his recent back operation.

Guardiola is resuming his duties after three weeks away, with City confirming his return on Wednesday.

Assistant coach Juanma Lillo has been in charge since the 52-year-old Guardiola traveled to Spain for the procedure.

In Guardiola’s absence, City beat Sheffield United and Fulham to maintain the 100% start to its Premier League title defense. City’s squad is beginning to gather following the international break.

City returns to Premier League action Saturday at West Ham before its defense of the Champions League begins at home against Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday.