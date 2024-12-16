SportsSoccer

Austrian soccer player suffers a fractured skull in an attack by unidentified assailant

Schalke's Guido Burgstaller, left, is challenged by Duesseldorf's Andre Hoffman...

Schalke's Guido Burgstaller, left, is challenged by Duesseldorf's Andre Hoffman during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Fortuna Duesseldorf and FC Schalke 04 in Duesseldorf, Germany, on May 27, 2020. Credit: AP/Martin Meissner

By The Associated Press

VIENNA — Austrian soccer player Guido Burgstaller has been left with serious head injuries, including a skull fracture, after he was attacked in the Vienna city center, his club Rapid Vienna said Monday.

Rapid Vienna said the 35-year-old striker was struck by an unidentified man and fell, injuring his head, in an incident which took place in front of witnesses during the weekend.

The club said Burgstaller, who has played 26 times for the Austrian national team, was expected to spend “the coming days” in a hospital and would likely be unable to play for several months.

The club didn't give further details of the incident and said it wanted to respect the privacy of Burgstaller and his family. It added that it “trusts that the responsible authorities will soon bring the as-yet unidentified perpetrator to justice."

