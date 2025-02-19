SportsSoccer

City striker Erling Haaland on bench for Champions League match against Real Madrid

Manchester City's Erling Haaland prior the start of the Champions...

Manchester City's Erling Haaland prior the start of the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. Credit: AP/Manu Fernandez

By The Associated Press

MADRID — Manchester City striker Erling Haaland started Wednesday's Champions League match against Real Madrid on the bench after not fully recovering from a knee injury.

Haaland was not fit enough after hurting his right knee in the team's 4-0 win over Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday.

“Was close but not enough,” Guardiola told TNT Sports. “He trained a little bit yesterday but we spoke this morning and he said he doesn't feel good.”

Haaland had scored both goals for City when Madrid rallied late to win 3-2 in the first leg of the playoffs.

Recently signed Egypt forward Omar Marmoush, who scored a hat trick for City against Newcastle, played up front for Guardiola's team on Wednesday.

