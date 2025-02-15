SportsSoccer

Haaland appears to hurt knee late in Man City's win over Newcastle

Referee Andy Madley checks on Manchester City's Erling Haaland after...

Referee Andy Madley checks on Manchester City's Erling Haaland after he injured himself during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. Credit: AP/Ian Hodgson

By The Associated Press

MANCHESTER, England — Star striker Erling Haaland was substituted after appearing to hurt his knee late in Manchester City's 4-0 win over Newcastle on Saturday in the Premier League.

Haaland sat down clutching his right knee and grimacing in pain but was able to walk off the field unassisted in the 87th minute before taking a seat on the team bench. He did not appear to receive any immediate medical attention and seemed unaffected when he shook hands with players on the field after the game.

City manager Pep Guardiola said he was hopeful that Haaland avoided a serious injury.

“When he was down everyone was scared," Guardiola said. "He got up, walked, smiling like always. I didn’t speak to him, but the doctors didn’t come with bad news.”

Still, the incident raised concerns about the Norway striker's availability for City's Champions League game at Real Madrid on Wednesday.

City trails 3-2 from the first leg of the playoff round, with the winner advancing to the round of 16.

The good news for City was that it may have found another reliable goal-scorer. January signing Omar Marmoush scored a hat trick in the first half for his first goals since joining from Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported 70 million euros ($73 million).

Manchester City's John Stones, left, and Ilkay Gundogan check on...

Manchester City's John Stones, left, and Ilkay Gundogan check on teammate Erling Haaland after he injured himself during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. Credit: AP/Ian Hodgson

