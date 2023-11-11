Harry Kane scores again as Bayern moves top of Bundesliga. Stuttgart beats Dortmund

BERLIN — Harry Kane scored again — and again — as Bayern Munich survived a scare to beat promoted Heidenheim 4-2 and move top of the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund slumped to its second consecutive defeat. Serhou Guirassy scored in his return from injury to guide Stuttgart to a 2-1 win over Dortmund, taking his season tally to 15 goals in nine league appearances, and leaving Dortmund trailing Bayern by eight points after just 11 rounds.

Kane grabbed a brace as Bayern appeared to be heading toward another easy win following last week’s 4-0 rout of Dortmund.

The England captain, who already had a record-equaling 15 goals in his first 10 German league games, needed just 14 minutes to grab his first against Heidenheim, then followed up with another before halftime.

Heidenheim hit back by scoring two goals in three minutes to shock the home fans. Tim Kleindienst scored in the 67th after Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting lost the ball in midfield and Jan-Niklas Beste equalized after a botched pass from Bayern defender Kim Min-jae.

But Raphaël Guerreiro saved Bayern embarrassment two minutes later with his first goal for the Bavarian powerhouse – on the rebound after Müller saved Choupo-Moting’s initial effort – and Choupo-Moting sealed the win in the 85th, set up by fellow substitute Mathys Tel.

Bayern’s ninth win from 11 games lifted the team a point above Bayer Leverkusen, which can return to the top with a win over Union Berlin on Sunday.

Bayern's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, second from right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Heidenheim at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Credit: AP/Matthias Schrader

Also Saturday, Darmstadt drew with Mainz 0-0, and Augsburg drew with Hoffenheim 1-1. The latter was suspended briefly in the second half after a spectator was injured by pyrotechnics.

Bochum hosted Cologne in Saturday's late game.