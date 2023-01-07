Harry Kane scores again as Tottenham advances in FA Cup

Harry Kane maintained his strong run of scoring form since the World Cup to lead Tottenham into the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

The England striker exchanged a one-two with Ryan Sessegnon before curling a shot into the far corner from the edge of the penalty area in the 50th minute to earn Tottenham a 1-0 win over third-tier Portsmouth.

Also in the early games, Southampton ousted fellow Premier League team Crystal Palace thanks to a 2-1 win and Kelechi Iheanacho scored for 2021 champion Leicester in its 1-0 win at fourth-tier Gillingham.

Kane has scored four goals in four games since the World Cup, where he missed a late penalty in England's 2-1 loss to France in the quarterfinals. Three days ago, he netted twice in Spurs' 4-0 win at Palace.

The 29-year-old Kane is still looking to win a first trophy in his career, with Tottenham last claiming a major piece of silverware on 2008.

Southampton's come-from-behind win — secured by Adam Armstrong's goal after a goalkeeper mistake — will come as a relief for its manager, Nathan Jones, who is already under pressure barely two months after taking the job.

The result ended a run of three losses, all in the Premier League, for Southampton. The team's two wins under Jones have come in cup competitions.

Defending champion Liverpool hosts top-flight rival Wolverhampton and Newcastle plays a third-tier Sheffield Wednesday on a day when there are 22 games in the third round, the stage where teams from England's top two divisions enter the famous old competition.

Manchester United beat Everton 3-1 on Friday to kick off the third round.

