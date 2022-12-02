Hwang gets the message, South Korea advances at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — The sign said it all. Hwang Hee-chan got the message.

A young South Korea fan held up a sign that read “One More Goal” during halftime of the team’s match against Portugal on Friday at the World Cup. The teams were even at 1-1 at the time, but the South Koreans needed another goal to earn a spot in the round of 16.

Hwang delivered the dramatic goal in stoppage time, lifting South Korea to a 2-1 victory and its third trip to the knockout stage of the World Cup.

“I’m glad I was able to give this present to the fans,” said Hwang, who pulled off his jersey and struck a classic muscle-man pose after scoring as thousands of South Korean fans burst into a screaming, cheering frenzy at the north end of Education City Stadium.

It’s South Korea third trip past the group stage at the World Cup. The team reached the semifinals as co-host in 2002 and then made it to the round of 16 in 2010.

Hwang missed the first two group games in Qatar with a hamstring injury, and entered as a substitute in the second half against Portugal.

“In the first match it was impossible for me to play and the pain got worse,” he said. “I did a little running, but I thought I could play the second match, but they held me out.”

South Korean soccer fans react as they watch a live broadcasting of the Group H World Cup soccer match between South Korea and Portugal in Qatar, at a public viewing venue in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: AP/Ahn Young-joon

He finally made an appearance on Friday. And it turned out to be a match-winning, World Cup-advancing appearance, too.

“It was a little bit of a risk,” Hwang said. “But I didn’t care what happened to me personally. I just wanted to contribute.”

South Korea was heading out of the tournament in the final minutes when a Portugal corner got cleared and Son Heung-min raced down the right side of the field. He slipped a pass through an opponent’s legs and into the path of Hwang, who converted with a low finish.

“When Son got the ball, I was convinced he would pass me the ball,” said Hwang, who said his coaches and teammates gave him confidence as he was about to enter the game.

South Korea's players celebrate at the end of the World Cup group H soccer match between South Korea and Portugal, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: AP/Hassan Ammar

“They told me I was going to create something,” he said. “A lot of teammates told me they trusted me.”

Cho Gue-sung, who scored two goals in South Korea’s 3-2 loss to Ghana in an earlier group game, summed up what thousands of fans in the stands — and millions at home — were thinking.

“It really feels like a miracle,” Cho said. “Our players really gave their best. Our coaching staff did a great job preparing us and everything came together. Our dreams came true.”

