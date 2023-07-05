Ian Harkes returns to MLS from Scotland with New England Revolution

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Ian Harkes is returning to Major League Soccer with the New England Revolution under Bruce Arena, who coached his father at the University of Virginia and the U.S. national team.

New England said Wednesday it signed the 28-year-old midfielder to a contract for the rest of the season and the deal includes a team option for 2024 and ‘25. The Revolution acquired the right to sign him from D.C. United for New England’s second-round selection in next year's draft and a conditional $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money.

Harkes was with D.C. from 2017-19, then joined Scotland's Dundee United. He had 165 appearances with Dundee.

His father, former U.S. captain John Harkes, played for the Revolution from 1991 to 2001.