Injured Barcelona defender Araujo dropped from Uruguay squad

ASUNCION, Uruguay — Barcelona defender Ronaldo Araujo was dropped from Uruguay's national team on Monday because of a groin injury.

Barcelona said Araujo is out indefinitely because of a strained adductor muscle in his left thigh. The central defender got hurt in the team's 2-1 win over Real Madrid on Sunday but was able to complete the match.

Araujo’s own-goal gave Madrid an early lead before Barcelona rallied at the Camp Nou to take a 12-point lead with 12 games left in the Spanish league season.

Uruguay will play friendlies at Japan on Friday and at South Korea on Tuesday.

The Uruguayan federation said Flamengo midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta also had to be dropped because of an injury. Interim coach Marcelo Marcelo Broli replaced the injured players with Diego Hernández and Sebastián Cáceres.