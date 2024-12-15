Jens Odgaard scores winner for Bologna to end Fiorentina's winning run in Italian league

BOLOGNA, Italy — Bologna striker Jens Odgaard scored the winner Sunday in a 1-0 win against Fiorentina, ending the Florence-based club's eight-match winning run in the Italian league.

The Danish player broke the deadlock near the hour-mark at the end of a fine collective move.

Fiorentina was seeking a ninth consecutive Serie A victory that would have seen it break the club record set in 1960.

After a balanced first half, Bologna was the better side after the interval and had several occasions to score — including Santiago Castro hitting the post — before it eventually broke the deadlock when Odgaard made the most of a loose ball in the box to score his third league goal.

Bologna moved up to seventh place in the standings.

Fiorentina remained in fourth place, level on points with third-place Inter. League leader Atalanta has a two-point lead over Napoli.

Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino did not attend the match after his mother passed away, leaving assistant coach Stefano Citterio in charge.

Bologna's Jens Odgaard celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Serie A soccer match between Bologna and Fiorentina, at Renato Dall'Ara Stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sunday Dec. 15, 2024. Credit: AP/Massimo Paolone

Verona secures much-needed win

Hellas Verona players gave coach Paolo Zanetti some respite with a 3-2 win at Parma.

The result, with goals from Diego Coppola, Amin Sarr and Daniel Mosquera, snapped a four-match losing streak for the injury-hit team.

Simon Sohm scored a brace but it was not enough for Parma.

Verona moved three points away from the relegation zone, level on points with Parma.

Fiorentina's Moise Kean reacts after missing a scoring chance during the Serie A soccer match between Bologna and Fiorentina, at Renato Dall'Ara Stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sunday Dec. 15, 2024. Credit: AP/Massimo Paolone

Also, Lecce defeated Monza 2-1.