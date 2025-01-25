Bayern Munich grateful for Harry Kane even when he's not scoring

Don’t measure Harry Kane by his goals for Bayern Munich, teammate Joshua Kimmich says.

Kimmich lauded Kane on Saturday after the England star helped Bayern open a six-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga with a battling performance in a 2-1 win at Freiburg.

Kane scored the opening goal for his league-leading 17th.

But it was his first from open play since November, and the forward’s celebration suggested he’d been feeling pressure to score a goal other than a penalty.

Kimmich said Kane’s overall impact was inspirational for Bayern.

“When I see what kind of game Harry played today, after he’d had a bit of criticism over the last few weeks ... he was there in our box, defended everything away, threw himself into it, got a yellow card, he was lying on the ground, he fought, he ran back,” Kimmich said.

“That was an outstanding game from him today and regardless of his goal – he is often judged on goals – but what he did for the team today is exactly what we need. It’s not always about scoring a hat trick to win, it’s also about standing together as a team and pulling it off.”

Munich's Harry Kane, center, celebrates scoring during the Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and Bayern Munich at Europa-Park Stadium, Freiburg, Germany, Saturday Jan. 25, 2025. Credit: AP/Tom Weller

Bayern said Kane’s shot past Noah Atubolu in the Freiburg goal was clocked at 121 kph (75 mph), after he turned inside defender Philipp Lienhart with a good first touch.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany also praised Kane’s defensive work and said the 31-year-old forward’s “character” was important for the team.

Kane has not won a trophy in 10 years at Tottenham and one season at Bayern, which he joined in August 2023 in a deal worth more than 100 million euros ($110 million).

His first season at Bayern proved to be the club’s first without a trophy since 2012, when the team finished second in the Bundesliga, lost the German Cup final 5-2 to Borussia Dortmund, and the Champions League final on penalties to Chelsea – in Munich.

Munich will again host the final this year, when both Kane and Bayern are out to make amends.

“He’s going to give his all to be successful this year, and we’re using that, too,” Kompany said.