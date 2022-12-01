Kansas City is watching the World Cup ... and a worldwide audience is watching KC, too

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the knockout rounds approach, the U.S. stars at the FIFA World Cup have been Christian Pulisic, Matt Turner and Kansas City’s Power & Light District.

And the only sure thing for the U.S. entering Saturday’s game against The Netherlands, which starts at 9 a.m. Central Time, is the party scene at the P&L.

Kansas City’s soccer celebrations have been a staple of the U.S. team broadcasts on Fox. After goals, live cutaways to thousands of cheering fans gathered in the P&L take center stage.

During the first-half highlights of the opening-game broadcast between the U.S. and Wales, Fox cut to a shot of the Power & Light cheering after Tim Weah’s goal.

“It’s beautiful,” said analyst Alexi Lalas, who spent a season playing for the Kansas City Wizards (now known as Sporting KC).

And the big crowds haven’t just assembled for USMNT (U.S. Men’s National Team) games. Fans filled the P&L for Mexico’s three group-stage games. Mexico didn’t advance to the knockout round.

While the World Cup is watching Kansas City, we’re watching the World Cup. Kansas City was the nation’s top-rated local television market for the U.S. loss to England, and No. 5 for U.S.-Iran.

Such scenes — Kansas Citians partying during internationally televised men’s and women’s soccer tournaments — helped Kansas City land a spot as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held at various sites throughout the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

Sporting KC and the Power & Light District will sponsor another watch party for Saturday’s game. Doors to the KC Live! are will open at 7 a.m.

