Kerolin hat trick powers Courage to 5-0 win over Red Stars

Kerolin scored a hat trick as the North Carolina Courage beat the host Chicago Red Stars 5-0 in the National Women's Soccer League.

Kerolin started the scoring in the 11th minute, redirecting a back pass from Mille Gejl into the right corner of the goal. Gejl also scored in the first half, spinning around her defender and shooting into the far post. Denise O'Sullivan assisted on the goal.

Kerolin got her second goal in the 34th, running onto a long ball over the top and cutting around goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher before chipping the ball into the goal.

O'Sullivan scored North Carolina's fourth in the 52nd minute, and Kerolin got her hat trick eight minutes later with a right-footed shot in the box. Her seven goals now lead the league.

While Chicago (3-7-1) had eight shots, none of them were on target.

North Carolina (5-4-2) became the first team in NWSL history to score five or more goals in multiple road wins, as they also had a 6-0 win at Portland in 2019.

REIGN 2, CURRENT 1

At Seattle, Sofia Huerta had a goal and an assist in OL Reign's 2-1 home win against the Kansas City Current.

Huerta gave the Reign the lead in the 36th minute, scoring on a penalty kick after a handball in the box.

Elyse Bennett nearly doubled the Reign's lead in the 52nd minute when she got on the end of a pass over the top and slipped the ball around goalkeeper Cassie Miller, but defender Croix Soto cleared it on the goal line.

The Current had a goal called back in the 61st minute after a video review deemed a Current player offside.

Seven minutes later, Huerta crossed the ball to Jordyn Huitema, who headed in her fourth goal of the season.

Izzy Rodriguez got the Current on the board in the 91st minute, finishing a cross from Mimmi Larsson.

Reign defender Lauren Barnes made her 200th regular-season appearance in the match, becoming the first player in league history to reach the milestone. She's played all 200 matches with OL Reign (6-4-1).

The loss keeps Kansas City (3-8-0) at the bottom of the league.

SPIRIT 2, ANGEL CITY 1

The Washington Spirit scored two goals in the first half to earn a 2-1 win against visiting Angel City.

Ashley Hatch opened the scoring in the 33rd minute with her sixth goal this season. Ashley Sanchez volleyed a shot that was pushed off the crossbar by goalkeeper DiDi Haracic, and Hatch was there to head in the rebound.

Sanchez doubled the lead seven minutes later, heading in Paige Metayer’s cross to the far post.

MA Vignola got one back for Angel City before halftime, blasting a left-footed shot into the near-post corner. It was Vignola’s first NWSL goal.

Hatch nearly scored again in first-half stoppage time, shooting from the halfway mark after winning a loose ball. Haracic sprinted back and pushed the ball out for a corner just before it crossed the line.

Haracic made seven saves for Angel City (2-6-3).

The Spirit (5-1-5) moved to second in the league with the win.