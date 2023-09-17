Klauss scores late to help St. Louis City earn 1-1 draw with Dynamo

HOUSTON — João Klauss scored an unassisted goal late in the second half to rally St. Louis City to a 1-1 draw with the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night.

Klauss' equalizer for St. Louis City (15-10-4) came in the 87th minute. It was his seventh goal this season for the Western Conference leaders in their first season of play.

Houston (11-10-7) took a 1-0 lead three minutes before halftime on Corey Baird's seventh netter of the season. It was unassisted.

St. Louis City won its first three road matches this season but has gone just 2-9-3 away from home since then.

Houston (11-10-7) fell to 1-8-2 in its last 11 regular-season matches against expansion teams. St. Louis City beat the Dynamo 3-0 at home earlier this season.

Houston saw its run of posting five straight clean sheets come to an end. It was the longest shutout run by any team this season.