Klopp says Mohamed Salah not for sale as Saudi Arabia speculation swirls

LIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has downplayed speculation that Mohamed Salah could move to Saudi Arabia.

Sections of the British media reported Thursday that Al-Ittihad wanted to buy the 31-year-old Salah, who has two years left on his deal at Liverpool.

“There's nothing to talk about from our point of view,” Klopp said Friday. "Mo Salah is a Liverpool player. Obviously for the things we do, essential.

"There's nothing there. If there would be something, the answer would be ‘no.'"

Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, has said this month the Egypt forward was committed to Liverpool.