Kvaratskhelia in Paris for medical ahead of expected deal with PSG

PARIS — Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was set to undergo a medical with Paris Saint-Germain on Friday ahead of his expected transfer to the 12-time French champions.

French media including L'Equipe and RMC reported that the 23-year-old Georgia forward plans to sign a contract upon completion of the medical.

On Thursday, Kvaratskhelia posted a farewell video to Napoli fans, who had affectionately nicknamed him “Kvaradona” in homage to late Argentina legend Diego Maradona, the club’s greatest-ever player.

Kvaratskhelia starred in Napoli’s Serie A title-winning team in 2023.

Napoli coach Antonio Conte confirmed last Saturday that Kvaratskhelia requested a move.

PSG lost Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid in the offseason and adding a dynamic player like Kvaratskhelia would provide some punch to its attack. He's both a scorer and skillful provider with speed and dribbling ability.

He scored 30 goals in 107 games overall for Napoli and had great chemistry with striker Victor Osimhen during the title-winning campaign — which ended a 33-year wait for the Serie A title, with Maradona starring in that 1990 team.