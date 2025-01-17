SportsSoccer

Kvaratskhelia in Paris for medical ahead of expected deal with PSG

Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, right, and Venezia's Francesco Zampano in action...

Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, right, and Venezia's Francesco Zampano in action during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Venezia at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, Italy Sunday Dec. 29, 2024. Credit: AP/Alessandro Garofalo

By The Associated Press

PARIS — Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was set to undergo a medical with Paris Saint-Germain on Friday ahead of his expected transfer to the 12-time French champions.

French media including L'Equipe and RMC reported that the 23-year-old Georgia forward plans to sign a contract upon completion of the medical.

On Thursday, Kvaratskhelia posted a farewell video to Napoli fans, who had affectionately nicknamed him “Kvaradona” in homage to late Argentina legend Diego Maradona, the club’s greatest-ever player.

Kvaratskhelia starred in Napoli’s Serie A title-winning team in 2023.

Napoli coach Antonio Conte confirmed last Saturday that Kvaratskhelia requested a move.

PSG lost Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid in the offseason and adding a dynamic player like Kvaratskhelia would provide some punch to its attack. He's both a scorer and skillful provider with speed and dribbling ability.

He scored 30 goals in 107 games overall for Napoli and had great chemistry with striker Victor Osimhen during the title-winning campaign — which ended a 33-year wait for the Serie A title, with Maradona starring in that 1990 team.

