Man City captain Kyle Walker lands in Italy ahead of expected transfer to AC Milan

West Ham's Crysencio Summerville, left, and Manchester City's Kyle Walker...

West Ham's Crysencio Summerville, left, and Manchester City's Kyle Walker battle for the ball during a English Premier League soccer match at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. Credit: AP/Ian Hodgson

By The Associated Press

MILAN — Manchester City captain Kyle Walker landed in Italy on Thursday for a medical with AC Milan ahead of an expected transfer.

The 34-year-old Walker is City’s long-serving right back. But he told manager Pep Guardiola at the start of the month that he wanted to explore a move abroad.

Walker has been a mainstay in City’s defense since 2017, his speed and recovery abilities key to the way Guardiola sets up the team. But his form dramatically dipped amid off-field issues recently and he lost his starting spot.

At Milan, Walker could join fellow English players Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham.

Milan captain Davide Calabria is the right back.

Walker won six Premier League titles and the Champions League at City. He won 15 major trophies after joining from Tottenham in 2017 and established himself as one of the best right backs in Premier League history.

