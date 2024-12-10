Mbappé scores his 50th Champions League goal but then exits Real Madrid's win at Atalanta

BERGAMO, Italy — Kylian Mbappé scored his 50th Champions League goal but then exited Real Madrid's 3-2 win at Atalanta on Tuesday with an apparent physical issue.

The France striker used an expert control with his left foot to gather a pass from Brahim Diaz then quickly darted past a defender and unleashed a shot with his right foot into the far corner to put Madrid ahead 1-0 10 minutes in.

At 25 years and 356 days, Mbappé is the second-youngest player to reach the 50-goal mark after Lionel Messi, who was 24 and 284 days when he got to 50 in 2012.

Mbappé reached the milestone in 79 matches — the fourth fastest after Ruud van Nistelrooy (62 games), Messi (66), and Robert Lewandowski (77).

Cristiano Ronaldo leads the all-time Champions League scoring list with 140 goals and Messi is next with 129.

Mbappé exited later in the first half with an apparent leg issue. He was replaced by Rodrygo.