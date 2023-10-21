Kylian Mbappe scores in a 3-0 rout of Strasbourg to put PSG provisionally top in France

PARIS — Kylian Mbappe scored from the spot and had an assist as defending champion Paris Saint-Germain beat Strasbourg 3-0 to take the provisional lead of the French league on Saturday.

Mbappe raised his league tally to eight goals this season by converting a penalty in the 10th minute after Goncalo Ramos had been brought down. The France striker then beat the offside trap in the 31st to set up Carlos Soler for the second goal.

Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz sealed the win by dribbling past a defender to lift the ball past goalkeeper Matz Sels in the 77th.

PSG leapfrogged Monaco into the top spot. Monaco plays promoted Metz on Sunday.

Nice can overtake PSG with a win over Marseille later Saturday.

Mbappe had not scored in his four previous games for PSG. But he rediscovered his scoring touch during the international break by netting twice in a 2-1 win over Netherlands on Oct. 13 to help France qualify for Euro 2024 before notching a goal and an assist to thrash Scotland 4-1 in a friendly.

PSG coach Luis Enrique rotated his players ahead of a key Champions League game at home against AC Milan on Wednesday. Ousmane Dembele and Randal Kolo Muani came off the bench in the second half while Manuel Ugarte, Achraf Hakimi and Milan Skriniar were in the squad but didn’t play.

On Friday, American forward Emmanuel Sabbi made his first league start for Le Havre in a goalless draw with Lens.