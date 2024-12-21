Mallorca wins at Getafe and moves up to 5th in La Liga

MADRID — Mallorca won at Getafe 1-0 and moved up to fifth in La Liga on Saturday.

Cyle Larin's 53rd-minute penalty settled the game at Estadio Coliseum to move Mallorca to within eight points of leader Barcelona, which played second-placed Atletico Madrid later Saturday.

The Canada international scored for the third time in his last two games after being brought down in the area by Juan Berrocal. From the spot, Larin fired low and left to beat Getafe goalkeeper David Soria.

Mallorca has back-to-back wins following last week's 2-1 victory against Girona.

Also, Pablo Duran scored twice in the first half to secure a 2-0 win for Celta Vigo against Real Sociedad.