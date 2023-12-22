Lazio beats Empoli in Italy. Genoa comes from behind to overcome Sassuolo

ROME — Lazio moved into the top half of Serie A when it beat Empoli 2-0 on Friday and returned to winning ways after two straight losses.

Mattéo Guendouzi got the opener after eight minutes when he rifled home through a crowd of players following a goalmouth scramble.

Mattia Zaccagni doubled the lead midway through the second half when he stabbed home from close range.

Empoli has the poorest attack in the league with just 10 goals in 17 games. Although it matched Lazio at times, the result left it third from bottom.

Lazio rose two places into ninth.

In the other early game, Genoa came from behind to beat Sassuolo 2-1 and end its four-game winless streak.

Sassuolo took the lead through Andrea Pinamonti after 28 minutes and Genoa equalized in the second half when Albert Gudmundsson converted from the penalty spot after Martin Eric was adjudged to have handled the ball.

Sassuolo's head coach Alessio Dionisi gestures during the Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo Calcio and CFC Genoa 1893 at Mapei Stadium, Reggio Emilia, Italy, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. Credit: AP/Massimo Paolone

Gudmundsson, whose goal was his second in two games, was also involved three minutes before time in the match-winner. His pass to Caleb Ekuban led to the goal that also lifted them above Sassuolo into 14th place on the table.