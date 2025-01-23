Real Sociedad fans attacked in Rome ahead of Europa League match at Lazio
ROME — A group of about 70 Real Sociedad fans was attacked at a local bar in Rome overnight ahead of the Spanish club’s Europa League match at Lazio on Thursday, police said.
Three Sociedad fans were reported injured by stab wounds.
The 80 or so attackers, believed to be Lazio “ultra” supporters, fled when police arrived.
Lazio leads the Europa League standings while Sociedad is 12th in the 36-team standings.
