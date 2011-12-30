Leonardo 'not sure' if David Beckham will sign for Paris Saint-Germain

PARIS -- Paris Saint-Germain's bid to sign David Beckham from the Los Angeles Galaxy may be thwarted by family matters, the French club's sporting director Leonardo said Friday.

Leonardo has made no secret of his admiration for the 36-year-old former England captain, but told a news conference that there are other factors that may influence whether Beckham joins when the transfer window opens next week.

"He is in L.A., he has his family over there. We have talked a lot and we are still talking, but I'm not sure it will be done," Leonardo said as PSG introduced Carlo Ancelotti as its new coach.

French media reports in recent weeks all pointed to Beckham's arrival as a near certainty, with talk of an 18-month contract and an estimated monthly salary of 800,000 ($1.05 million).

"We have a very good rapport with David Beckham, but we never said it was a done deal. We have studied it and we are studying it," Leonardo added. "It's always been a question of personal matters (with Beckham)" rather than contract issues.