Bayer Leverkusen signs teenage striker Alejo Sarco from Vélez Sarsfield in Argentina

A score board shows the logo for the soccer team Bayer Leverkusen in Leverkusen, Germany, Tuesday Nov. 26, 2024. Credit: AP/Martin Meissner

By The Associated Press

LEVERKUSEN, Germany — Bayer Leverkusen signed 18-year-old Argentinian striker Alejo Sarco from Vélez Sarsfield on Thursday with the defending Bundesliga champions describing the teenager as “a promise for the future.”

Sarco, an Argentina youth international who turns 19 next week, signed a contract through the 2028-29 season.

“Transferring to a top club in Europe is something I have always dreamed of,” Sarco said in Leverkusen's announcement. “It's exciting to be a part of the team from now on, and it will be a great challenge for me to support it with my abilities.”

Financial terms of the transfer and contract were not disclosed.

Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes said Sarco “is a promise for the future of Bayer Leverkusen. He is a technically skilled player, fast, agile, and assertive in one-on-one situations. With his strong finishing ability, he completes the profile of a modern center-forward.”

Leverkusen, which won the Bundesliga title and German Cup last season, currently trails league leader Bayern Munich by four points.

