SportsSoccer

Leverkusen starts German Cup defense with meager 1-0 win over 4th tier team Jena

Leverkusen's Jonas Hofmann celebrates after scoring the opening goal during...

Leverkusen's Jonas Hofmann celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the German Cup 1st round soccer match between FC Carl Zeiss Jena and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at the Ernst-Abbe-Sportfeld in Jena, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. Credit: AP/Hendrik Schmidt

By The Associated Press

JENA, Germany — Jonas Hofmann’s second-half goal was enough for Bayer Leverkusen to start its German Cup title defense with a meager 1-0 win at Carl Zeiss Jena on Wednesday.

The fourth-tier side largely nullified Leverkusen’s attacking threat. Leverkusen, the defending German Cup and Bundesliga champion, started with the influential Granit Xhaka, Álex Grimaldo, Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong all on the subs’ bench.

Amine Adli went closest when he struck the post but it was a rare chance for the visitors, much to Xabi Alonso’s frustration on the sideline.

The Spanish coach took Arthur off for Grimaldo at the break and the move paid off in the 52nd minute, when the Spanish wing back crossed for Hofmann to head the opener. It proved to be the winner, too.

Leverkusen still struggled for openings. Alonso sent Wirtz and Frimpong on in the 68th. Xhaka entered five minutes later.

Jena pushed hard for an equalizer and almost got it in the third minute of stoppage time when Hamza Muqaj was unable to direct Nils Butzen’s fiercely struck cross on target.

The teams’ match was postponed from the weekend of the other first-round fixtures because of Leverkusen’s participation in the German Supercup, a match boycotted by both Leverkusen and Stuttgart ultras because of its effect on their teams’ German Cup fixtures.

Leverkusen's Jeanuel Belocian, left, and Jena's Nils Butzen challenge for...

Leverkusen's Jeanuel Belocian, left, and Jena's Nils Butzen challenge for the ball during the German Cup 1st round soccer match between FC Carl Zeiss Jena and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at the Ernst-Abbe-Sportfeld in Jena, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. Credit: AP/Hendrik Schmidt

Stuttgart defeated second-division team Preußen Münster 5-0 in their postponed game on Tuesday.

More soccer news

Atletico Madrid struggles to find the net in 0-0 draw with Espanyol in Spanish league1m read
Newcastle nets inside 19 seconds and wins shootout in League Cup as Tonali returns from gambling ban1m read
Historic rivals Dinamo Zagreb, Red Star Belgrade win playoffs to qualify for Champions League1m read
Atalanta signs Ivory Coast defender Kossounou from Leverkusen, which moves quickly to replace him
Messi joins group training with Inter Miami, another step toward his return after ankle injury1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME