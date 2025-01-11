Laborde scores two as Nice wins at Reims to go fourth in Ligue 1

PARIS — Gaëtan Laborde scored twice to help Nice win at Reims 4-2 and move up to fourth place in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The burly striker netted with a penalty just before halftime and added his second goal midway through the second half.

Nice moved one point ahead of fifth-placed Lille and two clear of sixth-placed Lyon, which lost to Brest 2-1.

Nice's other goals came from forward Evann Guessand and defender Ali Abdi, while Japan winger Junya Ito and 19-year-old striker Mamadou Diakhon scored for Reims.

Later Saturday, second-placed Marseille looked for a fourth win in five league games when it went to Rennes.

Earlier, Lyon found itself 2-0 down at Brest inside 25 minutes.

Mahdi Camara put the home side ahead early and set up striker Ludovic Ajorque with a neat backheel.

Midfielder Jordan Veretout pulled a goal back for Lyon in first-half stoppage time and teammate Corentin Tolisso had an equalizer ruled out moments later for offside.

League leader Paris Saint-Germain was hosting struggling Saint-Etienne on Sunday.