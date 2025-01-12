Machado's late header gives Lens 2-1 win at Le Havre as French league leader PSG faces Saint-Etienne

PARIS — Deiver Machado scored late as seventh-place Lens won 2-1 at struggling Le Havre in the French league to move one point behind Lyon in sixth.

The Colombia defender headed powerfully home from Poland winger Przemyslaw Frankowski's cross in the 77th minute.

Central defender Abdukodir Khusanov was left out of the Lens squad amid reports of an imminent big-money transfer to Premier League champion Manchester City reportedly worth 50 million euros ($51 million).

The 20-year-old Uzbek joined Lens on a four-year contract last season, becoming the first Uzbek to play in Ligue 1. Lens paid just 100 000 euros ($110 000) to sign him from Belarus club Energetik-BGU Minsk.

Veteran winger Andre Ayew put Le Havre ahead in the eighth minute, scoring for the second straight game following his goal against Marseille last weekend.

Striker Goduine Koyalipou equalized in the 28th with a header on debut after joining on Thursday.

Le Havre has lost five straight league games and is in 17th spot.

Later Sunday, unbeaten leader Paris Saint-Germain hosted struggling Saint-Etienne.

Also, Toulouse faced Strasbourg and rock-bottom Montpellier took on Angers.