Nantes beats Lens 3-1 in French league to move away from relegation playoff spot

PARIS — Struggling Nantes moved five points clear off the relegation playoff spot with a 3-1 win against Lens in the French league on Sunday.

A week after getting hammered 7-1 at Monaco, Nantes bounced back to secure only its fifth win in 23 league games this season.

The hosts put on a spirited display against a visiting side that lacked an attacking spark and was reduced to ten men for the last 20 minutes.

French teenager Louis Leroux celebrated his first Ligue 1 start by opening the scoring in the 36th minute with a powerful shot. Moses Simon then made it 2-0 with a penalty kick on the hour-mark following a handball.

Neil El Aynaoui pulled one back from the spot five minutes later but Lens never looked capable of scrambling a comeback, especially after Mbala Nzola was sent off. Meschack Elia Lina secured a Nantes victory in stoppage time from Francis Coquelin's assist.

Lens slumped to a third straight loss and remained in eighth place.

Runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain later travels to Lyon looking to extend its lead over second-place Marseille to 13 points.