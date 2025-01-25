SportsSoccer

Akliouche scores brilliant goal and then assists as Monaco beats Rennes in Ligue 1

By The Associated Press

PARIS — Maghnes Akliouche scored a spectacular goal and set up an easy one as Monaco beat Rennes 3-2 to move up to third place in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Akliouche put the home side ahead in the 16th minute with a brilliant overheard kick from Vanderson's cross. But right back Mahamadou Nagida equalized just before the break.

Shortly after Mika Biereth scored his first goal for Monaco in the 52nd, latching onto a pass from Lamine Camara and slotting through the legs of the goalkeeper, Akliouche's pass gave Aleksandr Golovin an open goal for 3-1.

Amine Gouiri pulled a goal back for struggling Rennes, starting and finishing the move.

Later, new signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia made his debut for unbeaten leader Paris Saint-Germain when it hosted Reims. The Georgia winger was in the starting lineup and paraded before fans at Parc des Princes before the game, holding up the No. 7 jersey.

Lille needed to win at Strasbourg to reclaim third spot from Monaco, but slipped to a 2-1 defeat despite taking an early lead through Moroccan striker Osame Sahraoui.

Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos equalized in the 70th with a powerful strike from outside the penalty box and Dutch striker Emmanuel Emegha headed home four minutes later for Strasbourg, which climbed into eighth.

Coach Bruno Genesio's Lille was unbeaten in Ligue 1 since losing at Saint-Etienne on Sept. 13. But this defeat means Nice can take Lille's place in fourth by beating second-placed Marseille at home on Sunday.

