Chevalier's stellar performances in goal for Lille could lead to France debut

PARIS — First the Champions League, now the France team.

Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier's upward trajectory led to a first international callup on Thursday and follows some spectacular performances against Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Juventus in the Champions League.

“I feel that I'm ready, everyone can see that I'm playing well,” the 23-year-old Chevalier said after Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Juventus in the Champions League. “I always want more and there are plenty of things I can improve.”

During that match, he made an outstanding save from striker Dusan Vlahovic, whose powerful shot was arrowing into the top corner before Chevalier clawed it away.

“In terms of my personal development, it's important to face this kind of striker,” Chevalier said. “I know my teammates are counting on me."

While Lille striker Jonathan David has maintained his scoring form with four goals in four games, Lille's 1-0 home win against Real Madrid and 3-1 success at Atletico were just as much down to Chevalier.

He has made 13 saves in the competition for Lille, which remains on course to reach the knockout phase.

Lille's goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, right, saves the ball nest to Juventus' Federico Gatti second right during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Lille and Juventus at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, France, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. Credit: AP/Christophe Ena

“Considering the four teams we played, you can say we had one of the most difficult draws of the competition,” said Chevalier, who stood out with his speed on the goal-line. “But we didn't lose against Real Madrid, Juve and Atletico and took seven points, it's exceptional.”

He could soon make his international debut in the Nations League, with France playing Israel on Nov. 14 in Paris and then going to Italy three days later.

But before that, Lille has a difficult match away to Nice on Sunday.

Lille is in fourth place in Ligue 1 and on a nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions. But Nice has found form and is two points behind in fifth spot, meaning it will move ahead of Lille if it wins at Allianz Riviera Stadium.

However, Nice has two days less to recover because it hosted FC Twente later Thursday in the Europa League.

Rennes fires coach Stéphan

Julien Stéphan was fired as Rennes coach on Thursday after an unsuccessful second spell in charge of the Brittany-based side.

Rennes has lost five of 10 league games and languishes in 13th place in the 18-team league.

Stéphan led Rennes to a brilliant French Cup victory against the odds when it defeated Paris Saint-Germain in the 2019 final, but then resigned in March 2021. He took charge of Rennes for a second time in November last year.

Three staff members will take temporary charge for Sunday's home game with Toulouse before a new hiring is made.

French media reports on Thursday said former Argentina and Marseille coach Jorge Sampaoli is close to joining.