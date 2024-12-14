SportsSoccer

Lille extends unbeaten run to 16 matches after late draw with Marseille in Ligue 1

By The Associated Press

MARSEILLE, France — Lille equalized against Marseille in the 87th minute in Ligue 1 on Saturday and extended its unbeaten run across all competitions to 16 matches.

Second-placed Marseille was in the driving seat until Bafodé Diakité leveled for 1-1 at Stade Velodrome.

Lille's string of nine wins and seven draws is the second longest unbeaten run in the club's history, according to Opta statistics.

Marseille led after 17 minutes after a well-constructed team move. Following a quick one-two, Luis Henrique passed to Adrien Rabiot down the right. The France international rushed toward the goal and served a low cross for Quentin Merlin, who dummied a defender by feinting a shot then fired in with his left foot.

Diakité's header came from Rémy Cabella's free kick.

“We played a great game and stuck to our plan: Stopping them from building through short passes in the center and then using the flanks and exploiting depth. I think we did that pretty well," Lille coach Bruno Genesio told beIN SPORTS. "It would’ve been harsh to leave without a point considering how we played. The game plan was followed perfectly.”

Marseille finished with 10 men after Pol Lirola received a straight red card for a dangerous tackle on André Gomes in added time.

Marseille remained second, four points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain, but under threat from Monaco, which played at Reims later.

Lille was fourth, three points behind Marseille.

Also, Lens drew at Auxerre 2-2.

PSG faces in-form Lyon on Sunday.

