Zhegrova's goal gives Lille a 1-0 win against Rennes in French league

PARIS — Edon Zhegrova continued his fine form with the only goal as fourth-place Lille beat Rennes 1-0 in the French league on Sunday to stay one point behind Marseille in third.

The Kosovo winger started and finished the move in the 45th minute with one of his trademark darting runs from the right flank.

Zhegrova combined with Rémy Cabella and striker Jonathan David before firing past veteran goalkeeper Steve Mandanda with his left foot. It was his fourth league goal of the season and he is well set to beat his mark of six from the last campaign.

The 25-year-old Zhegrova made similar attacking runs when Lille drew 1-1 with Juventus in the Champions League three weeks ago, providing a superb assist for David's goal.

He thought he had set David up for a goal against Rennes in the 57th, after again breaking free down the right, but the effort was ruled out for a narrow offside.

Zhegrova clutched his left groin near the end and was given an ovation by the home fans when he went off.

Rennes remained stuck on 11 points and just above the relegation zone after 12 rounds of games.

Lille's Edon Zhegrova, left, and Rennes' Aboubakar Nagida, challenge for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Lille and Rennes at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, northern France, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. Credit: AP/Matthieu Mirville

That really socks

Struggling Rennes recently appointed Jorge Sampaoli as coach after sacking Julien Stéphan.

Sampaoli has become famed within soccer for his short temper.

The 64-year-old Argentine was irate when Rennes defener Mikayil Faye had to change his socks before coming on as a replacement for the injured Alidu Seidu early in the first half.

Faye did not have the correct socks on and, with Sampaoli shouting at him, had to sit down on the side of the pitch and slip the right ones on.

Lille's Edon Zhegrova, left, and Rennes' Amine Gouiri, challenge for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Lille and Rennes at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, outside Lille, northern France, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. Credit: AP/Matthieu Mirville

Sunday's other games

In later matches, Nice was looking to move up to fifth place with a home win against Strasbourg, while Auxerre faced Angers and Le Havre was at Nantes.

PSG beat Toulouse 3-0 on Friday and Marseille won 3-1 at Lens on Saturday.