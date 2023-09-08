Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk gets additional one-match ban for reaction to red card

LIVERPOOL, England — Virgil van Dijk was given an additional one-match suspension and fined 100,000 pounds ($125,000) on Friday for his reaction to being sent off in Liverpool's match against Newcastle last month.

The Netherlands defender admitted he acted in an improper manner and used abusive and insulting words to an official after his red card in his team's 2-1 win at St James' Park.

Van Dijk initially refused to leave the field and then remonstrated with referee John Brooks after being dismissed for denying Alexander Isak a goal scoring opportunity in the first half.

He has already served a one-match ban for the original offense.

The decision to impose an additional suspension was made by an independent regulatory commission.

It means Van Dijk will miss Liverpool's game against Wolverhampton on Sept. 16.