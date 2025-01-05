SportsSoccer

Liverpool vs Man United to go ahead after safety inspection to assess impact of cold spell

A worker clears snow from a sidewalk in front of...

A worker clears snow from a sidewalk in front of the stadium of the premier league soccer club FC Liverpool in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. Credit: AP/Peter Byrne

By The Associated Press

LIVERPOOL, England — The Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester United will go ahead on Sunday following safety checks to assess the impact of a cold spell sweeping across the United Kingdom over the weekend.

Snow and ice has hit many parts of the UK, with weather warnings issued.

Two separate meetings were held to assess travel and weather conditions ahead of the game at Anfield.

“We thank everyone involved in helping us to get this game on today. If you’re travelling to Anfield then please take extra care. We look forward to seeing you there,” Liverpool posted on X.

Liverpool is top of the standings and five points clear of second place Arsenal having played two fewer games.

Last month its game against Everton was postponed due to storms in the UK.

In fourth-tier League Two, the games between Chesterfield and Gillingham and Fleetwood and Wimbledon were postponed.

Snow blankets Lee Park in Liverpool, England, Sunday Jan. 5,...

Snow blankets Lee Park in Liverpool, England, Sunday Jan. 5, 2025. Credit: AP/Peter Byrne

More soccer news

Liverpool vs Man United to go ahead after safety inspection to assess impact of cold spell
Barcelona cruises into Copa del Rey last 16 after another setback to register Olmo1m read
Lille extends unbeaten run to 18 games after draw with lowly Nantes in Ligue 11m read
Player proposes to his girlfriend after losing to Barcelona in Copa del Rey. She says 'Yes!'
Barcelona request to register Olmo is denied again by Spanish league1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME