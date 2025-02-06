SportsSoccer

Liverpool routs Tottenham 4-0 to set up English League Cup final against Newcastle

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, celebrates with Dominik Szoboszlai after scoring...

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, celebrates with Dominik Szoboszlai after scoring the second goal from the penalty spot during the English League Cup semifinal second leg soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. Credit: AP/Jon Super

By The Associated Press

Liverpool reached the final of the English League Cup by routing Tottenham 4-0 on Thursday and maintained its pursuit of an unprecedented quadruple of trophies.

Goals from Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Virgil van Dijk at Anfield overturned Spurs' 1-0 lead from the semifinal first leg to seal a 4-1 aggregate victory.

Liverpool will play Newcastle in the final at Wembley Stadium on March 16 for the chance to retain the trophy it won last year.

Arne Slot's team is top of the Premier League, into the round of 16 in the Champions League and also in the FA Cup. The League Cup would give him the chance to lift his first piece of silverware as head coach since succeeding Jurgen Klopp after last season.

