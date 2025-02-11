SportsSoccer

Leipzig condemns racist abuse aimed at striker Loïs Openda on social media

Leipzig's Lois Openda controls the ball, during the German Bundesliga...

Leipzig's Lois Openda controls the ball, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and SV Werder Bremen, in Leipzig, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. Credit: AP/Jan Woitas

By The Associated Press

LEIPZIG, Germany — Leipzig has condemned what it calls “numerous racist comments” targeting striker Loïs Openda on social media following its 2-0 win over St. Pauli in the German Bundesliga.

“The racist insults and abuse towards Loïs Openda disgust us and make us both angry and sad,” Leipzig said in a statement Tuesday.

“We condemn racism and inhumane behavior in the strongest possible terms. Loïs has the full support of the club and together we fight against all forms of discrimination.”

Openda came off the bench in the 73rd minute of the game on Sunday, with Leipzig already leading 2-0, and couldn't convert two chances to extend the lead.

The 23-year-old Belgian forward joined Leipzig in 2023. He has 10 goals and nine assists from 30 games in all competitions this season.

More soccer news

Denis Law funeral: Man United fans gather at Old Trafford to pay tribute to club great
Rubiales tells judge that Hermoso gave him consent for kiss after 2023 Women's World Cup2m read
Sami Trabelsi appointed Tunisia coach for second time
Leipzig condemns racist abuse aimed at striker Loïs Openda on social media
Fan fest in Jersey City will be open for all 104 World Cup matches next year2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME