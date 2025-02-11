Leipzig condemns racist abuse aimed at striker Loïs Openda on social media

LEIPZIG, Germany — Leipzig has condemned what it calls “numerous racist comments” targeting striker Loïs Openda on social media following its 2-0 win over St. Pauli in the German Bundesliga.

“The racist insults and abuse towards Loïs Openda disgust us and make us both angry and sad,” Leipzig said in a statement Tuesday.

“We condemn racism and inhumane behavior in the strongest possible terms. Loïs has the full support of the club and together we fight against all forms of discrimination.”

Openda came off the bench in the 73rd minute of the game on Sunday, with Leipzig already leading 2-0, and couldn't convert two chances to extend the lead.

The 23-year-old Belgian forward joined Leipzig in 2023. He has 10 goals and nine assists from 30 games in all competitions this season.