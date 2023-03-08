SportsSoccer

London traffic delays start of Champions League match

Tottenham's Son Heung-min warms-up before the Champions League round of...

Tottenham's Son Heung-min warms-up before the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Credit: AP/Alastair Grant

By The Associated Press

LONDON — The start of the Champions League game between Tottenham and AC Milan was delayed by 10 minutes on Wednesday after both teams experienced traffic problems.

Both teams arrived late to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for their first-leg match in the round of 16.

AC Milan was based in a hotel in the Shoreditch district of London and only got to the ground just before 7 p.m. local time — ahead of a scheduled 8 p.m. kickoff.

Tottenham had arrived only minutes earlier after also experiencing traffic problems.

